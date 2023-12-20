"The U.S. is about to LOSE its Super Power status" Col. Douglas MacGregor | Redacted

Redacted News | "The U.S. is about to LOSE its Super Power status" with Col. Douglas MacGregor
The United States is quickly losing its super power status as the most powerful nation in the world. Col. Douglas MacGregor argues the U.S. has made a serious of strategic blunders putting America on a path of self-destruction.
✅ Sign up for our Free DAILY newsletter, delivered right to your inbox first thing in the morning. ➜ https://redacted.inc
✅ Become a Redacted PLUS member and get access to EXCLUSIVE content, live streams, and more! ➜ https://redacted.locals.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.