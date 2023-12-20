Create New Account
"The U.S. is about to LOSE its Super Power status" Col. Douglas MacGregor | Redacted
GalacticStorm
67 views
Published 18 hours ago

Redacted News | "The U.S. is about to LOSE its Super Power status" with Col. Douglas MacGregor


The United States is quickly losing its super power status as the most powerful nation in the world. Col. Douglas MacGregor argues the U.S. has made a serious of strategic blunders putting America on a path of self-destruction.


Keywords
ukraineisrealredactedcol douglas macgregorbiden regimeclayton morrissuperpower status

