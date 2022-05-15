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ASPARTAME IS IN THE UK
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86 views • May 15, 2022
ASPARTAME IS IN MOST OF YOUR FOOD AND DRINK PRODUCTS, COCA-COLA, CHOCOLATE BARS, CEREALS, BREAD, MILK, SWEETS, DIET FIZZY DRINKS, THIS IS THE POISONOUS CHEMICAL THAT THE FDA APPROVED IN 1981 KNOWING THAT IT WAS NOT GOOD FOR HUMAN CONSUMPTION.
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