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The 2012 London Olympics was actually A Covid-19 Ritual
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527 views • November 29, 2021
Occult Symbolism - and Predictive Programming - London 2012 Olympics
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/xusc06
The 2012 London Olympics was actually
A Covid-19 Ritual
https://www.goodnewsaboutgod.com/studies/dr_day/updates/2012%20Olympics.pdf
Ohio Exopolitics Radio (9/4/2021) Dr. Lorraine Day Interview
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q8t3nAfIgIdW/
https://www.goodnewsaboutgod.com/
https://www.drday.com/
The Complete London 2012 Opening Ceremony | London 2012 Olympic Games
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4As0e4de-rI
The Complete London 2012 Closing Ceremony | London 2012 Olympic Games
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ij3sgRG5sPY
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/xusc06
The 2012 London Olympics was actually
A Covid-19 Ritual
https://www.goodnewsaboutgod.com/studies/dr_day/updates/2012%20Olympics.pdf
Ohio Exopolitics Radio (9/4/2021) Dr. Lorraine Day Interview
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q8t3nAfIgIdW/
https://www.goodnewsaboutgod.com/
https://www.drday.com/
The Complete London 2012 Opening Ceremony | London 2012 Olympic Games
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4As0e4de-rI
The Complete London 2012 Closing Ceremony | London 2012 Olympic Games
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ij3sgRG5sPY
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