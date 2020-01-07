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Buzzfee- eh, die Zeit - spielt uns das Lied vom Alltagsrassismus
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1 view • January 07, 2020
Seichte Unterhaltung zu einem ewig gestrigen Thema.
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https://saria-delaney.com
https://twitter.com/SariaDelaney
https://minds.com/SariaDelaney
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sariadelaney/
https://patreon.com/SariaDelaney
https://paypal.me/SariaDelaney
_______
Quellen
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Hintergrundmusik:
AcidJazz - Kevin MacLeod
Website - http://incompetech.com/
Song - "AcidJazz" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Bass Vibes
Author: Kevin MacLeod
Website - http://incompetech.com/
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
V.I.P.N - Imperfect
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n5LqNNq38XA
Bilder:
Auftragsarbeiten
Shoutout an FerdBluAusbuddlne:
Twitter
https://twitter.com/Mettman1510
Youtube-Kanal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTUGRmqTuJsQhdTLG5xKkIQ
Artikel:
Diese 33 Fragen über Rassismus sollte man sich stellen
https://www.zeit.de/campus/2018-05/diskriminierung-rassismus-aufmerksamkeit-alltag
Persien
https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Perser_(Volk)
https://daslandderperser.wordpress.com/2011/10/20/wo-liegt-iranpersien-uberhaupt/
https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Persien
Bewegte Bilder:
Auftragsarbeiten
____________
https://saria-delaney.com
https://twitter.com/SariaDelaney
https://minds.com/SariaDelaney
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sariadelaney/
https://patreon.com/SariaDelaney
https://paypal.me/SariaDelaney
_______
Quellen
____________
Hintergrundmusik:
AcidJazz - Kevin MacLeod
Website - http://incompetech.com/
Song - "AcidJazz" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Bass Vibes
Author: Kevin MacLeod
Website - http://incompetech.com/
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
V.I.P.N - Imperfect
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n5LqNNq38XA
Bilder:
Auftragsarbeiten
Shoutout an FerdBluAusbuddlne:
https://twitter.com/Mettman1510
Youtube-Kanal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTUGRmqTuJsQhdTLG5xKkIQ
Artikel:
Diese 33 Fragen über Rassismus sollte man sich stellen
https://www.zeit.de/campus/2018-05/diskriminierung-rassismus-aufmerksamkeit-alltag
Persien
https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Perser_(Volk)
https://daslandderperser.wordpress.com/2011/10/20/wo-liegt-iranpersien-uberhaupt/
https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Persien
Bewegte Bilder:
Auftragsarbeiten
Keywords
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