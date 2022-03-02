ARE PETITIONS AND PROTESTS THE ANSWER? - #SOLUTIONSWATCH

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corbettreport
57770 subscribers
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/solutionswatch-theanswer/
Given recent events in Canada and the gathering convoys in New Zealand and the US and elsewhere around the world, it's a good time to ask: are petitions and protests and lawsuits the answer to our problems. Long story short: they're not the answer, but they can serve a practical purpose on the way toward the real answer. Short story long? Watch this video.