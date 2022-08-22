Azov Brain Rot Documentary - Azov Members Interview, held Captive in Yelenovka Prison (DPR) - Only days before the Ukrainian Army attack Using a HIMARS on Their Own Military POW's. - ENG SUBS

On August 14, the Azov Brain Rot documentary premiered. The film features exclusive footage and eyewitness accounts, as well as filmed testimonials by captured Azov militants and foreign mercenaries who surrendered in Mariupol. In addition, the film contains expert commentary and accounts of the civilians who were tortured and humiliated by neo-Nazis.





The documentary elaborates on the ideology of nationalist battalions as well as their neo-pagan beliefs and the widespread use of Nazi symbols.





The film’s creator, journalist, and television host Marina Kim visited the detention facilities where Azov members were being held captive in Yelenovka (DPR), days before the Ukrainian Army attack using a HIMARS multiple rocket launcher. The attack killed more than 50 prisoners of war.