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Vaccine Blood Clotting Very Obvious, and Not Normal At All... Blood Clots on Microscope
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1075 views • August 27, 2021
This very short 2-minute video clearly shows the differences between healthy normal blood cells and the extreme clotting that shows that looks like a stack of 30 coins. The first part of the video is narrated in French, but towards the end it is repeated in English, so just play it through to the END to hear it in English.
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