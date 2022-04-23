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Unpacking Benedict's resignation: What if Francis isn't the pope after all?
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100 views • April 23, 2022
John-Henry asks Dr. Edmund Mazza, a professor of Church history, to unpack the controversy and confusion surrounding the 2013 resignation of Pope Benedict XVI and address the potential implications for Francis' papacy if the resignation were invalid.
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