Remarriage is Forbidden

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Most churches don't teach this, because if they did their membership would drop substantially. Still the truth needs to be shared. Watch this short video...
For more information, click the link to watch a video called "Jesus and Divorce (and Remarriage)": https://bit.ly/3BAG2mQ
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