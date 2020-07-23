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Did the Awans Infiltrated MEDCOM With Their Fake Doctors?
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130 views • July 23, 2020
Was mass murderer Albert Wong who killed three whistleblower women to his PST drug scam at the California VA part of the Omar Awan VA Drug Scam network. Why would Albert Wong need one of Omar Awan's phones if he wasn't a part of the network?
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