In Several German Cities on Wednesday - People Again Took to the Streets Against the Policies of the Federal Government. 102622

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In several German cities on Wednesday, people again took to the streets against the policies of the federal government.
📌 In Munich, protesters called for a halt to the supply of weapons to conflict zones, to compensate for additional costs for energy and housing.
📌In Oberhausen, people demonstrated under the slogan "We are the red line!", focusing on the energy crisis.
📌 In Hamm, protesters protested against inflation, rising energy prices and economic shortages.