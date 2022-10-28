In Several German Cities on Wednesday - People Again Took to the Streets Against the Policies of the Federal Government. 102622

In several German cities on Wednesday, people again took to the streets against the policies of the federal government.
📌 In Munich, protesters called for a halt to the supply of weapons to conflict zones, to compensate for additional costs for energy and housing.
📌In Oberhausen, people demonstrated under the slogan "We are the red line!", focusing on the energy crisis.
📌 In Hamm, protesters protested against inflation, rising energy prices and economic shortages.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.