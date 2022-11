In Several German Cities on Wednesday - People Again Took to the Streets Against the Policies of the Federal Government. 102622

In several German cities on Wednesday, people again took to the streets against the policies of the federal government.

πŸ“Œ In Munich, protesters called for a halt to the supply of weapons to conflict zones, to compensate for additional costs for energy and housing.

πŸ“ŒIn Oberhausen, people demonstrated under the slogan "We are the red line!", focusing on the energy crisis.

πŸ“Œ In Hamm, protesters protested against inflation, rising energy prices and economic shortages.