Original Song - Piano Magic

When I was young instead of riveted gloves we'd put 2 nails through the end of a stick to use as a brake. And we definitely didn't have any hotties that would roll with us. Times have changed!
This song is called Piano Magic because I made it in the span of one hour after buying a Korg N5 keyboard from guitar center. Never playing keyboard before I had packed the bowl, put down a beat and guitar track and one keyboard rhythm track, fell into the zone, then rode the octave button as I hammered away at the white keys. A lot different from the normal rock songs I create but I kind of dig it.
