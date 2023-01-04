Pfizer CEO Bourla: We will use mRNA tech to correct genetic mistakes in your DNA

The common denominator in nearly all of the dragon-juice 19 pokes is mRNA gene-editing technology which the 45th American President Donald John Trump brought to America and the entire world through Operation Warp Speed on December 8, 2020. Are you still not sure if these dragon juice-19 pokes alter your genes? Please watch this video again for confirmation.





Link: https://youtu.be/A-nNY38rhHc?t=218





Source 1: https://emojipedia.org/dna/

🧬 DNA; Emoji Meaning; Emojipedia®; Copy and Paste; Date posted: unknown; Date of website access: January 10, 2022.





Source 2: https://emojipedia.org/search/?q=blood

🩸 Drop of Blood; Emoji Meaning; Copy and Paste; Date posted: unknown; Date of website access: January 10, 2022.





Source 3: https://www.symbolcopy.com/scissors-symbol.html

Scissors Emoji Text ✂️; SymbolCopy.com; Date posted: unknown; Date of website access: January 11, 2022.





Source 4: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSLJi_eM9J7OGXP7dOxjGiQ/community?lb=UgkxAwg2p-6EN4xXKM6iuYsmxSIFNoMdtt-I

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSLJi_eM9J7OGXP7dOxjGiQ

Posted by Woke in Truth; YouTube channel; Revelation 22:18-19; Date of channel creation: June 3, 2014; Date posted: January 7, 2022; Date of website access: January 10, 2022.





Source 5: https://biblehub.com/leviticus/17-11.htm

https://www.biblehub.com/

Bible Hub; Old testament scripture; Leviticus 17:11; Date posted: unknown; Date of website access: January 10, 2022.





(Thumbnail) — Source 6: https://youtu.be/A-nNY38rhHc

Pfizer CEO Bourla on Acuitas Deal, mRNA Tech, Djokovic; Published by Bloomberg Markets and Finance; YouTube; Date published: January 10, 2022; Date of website access: January 10, 2022.

….………………………………………………………………………...................................................................................







Pfizer CEO Bourla has a thick accent, so please turn on your subtitles if you cannot understand his speech.





Also, if you haven't watched this video already, please do.





Tal Zaks, the Chief Medical Officer at Moderna: "Hacking the software of life." (TEDx Talks 2017)

Link: https://youtu.be/JG986yhDyUw



