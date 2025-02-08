This research from IanCarrollShow on USAID funding is INSANE:









Ian says roughly 93% of USAID funding is estimated to be fraud





- Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton and their friends appear to be the top money laundering recipients

- The majority of sub awards being given out by USAID are all just transporting pharmaceutical products all around the world to all sorts of developing nations

- It's mostly AIDS drugs (More AIDS drugs than you could ever imagine an entire planet needing)

- The main company transporting all these pharmaceuticals all around the world, “ONLY 7% OF THE HEALTH COMMODITY SHIPMENTS DELIVERED THROUGH THIS PROGRAM ARRIVED AT THEIR DESTINATION” on time and in full

- This means that 93% of the shipments they sent in that quarter either arrived incomplete or did not arrive within the 21 day window allotted and agreed to by the buyer





- There was a contract to build a power plant in Afghanistan that was paid for through USAID, it was never finished. “it's producing 2% of the power it was intended to generate”

- This happened when Hillary Clinton led the State Department





“The company's CEO was indicted for siphoning money from USAID reconstruction contracts in Iraq and Afghanistan, because that's what USAID is for, it’s for Hillary Clinton's friends to siphon money out into their own pockets.”





You’re never going to believe this,





- The firm that built that power plant that never got finished and doesn’t work, they're represented by John Podesta and his lobbying group (This man was heavily involved in the PizzaGate Scandals)

- It goes on to talk about how Podesta was tasked to come up with these sustainable development goals for this Council of International Development Companies

- One of those companies was that's the largest recipient of USAID money there is

- That same company thrived during Clinton's tenure, nabbing more contracts during the Haiti reconstruction effort than any other company





After the disasters in Haiti they moved to Afghanistan





- This same company continued to win lucrative USAID contracts in 2011 in Afghanistan

- The project was intended to create 300,000 jobs by 2013. After two years, it had only created 2,458 jobs

- In May 2009, it won a $90 million contract to grow exports and employment in the Pakistan economy





Get this, “The USAID Inspector General found no measurable increase in sales or employment after the first two years of the project.” But they’re still allowed to be the largest recipient of USAID money??





Also





- They were bribing the Taliban with our tax dollars not to attack their projects, “They were giving money to the Taliban basically as a protection racket”





“This is the Deep State. It's been being built over the last 20 years, ever since Bill Clinton's time and even before, out of these proxy companies, these non-government organizations, these charitable organizations, all these shadow kind of organizations that you don't know about, that we don't elect, that are some of them private, some of them public, all of them in the shadows. Just wheelin' and dealin' billions and billions and billions of dollars of taxpayer money that just goes into the black box of aid and then never heard from again.”





Ohh, and Pfizer is the 2nd largest recipient of USAID….





https://x.com/WallStreetApes/status/1887864991560192107