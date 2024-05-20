NHL star suffers vax poison injection induced BLOOD CLOTS

"Vancouver Canucks winger Brock Boeser is expected to miss Game 7 against Edmonton with a blood clotting issue. The exact timeline for his return is unknown, but several sources stressed this, thankfully, is not considered a life-threatening situation. It’s a big loss for the Canucks, as Boeser is having an excellent season — leading Vancouver with seven goals and 12 points in 12 playoff games."

https://www.sportsnetDOTca/nhl/article/canucks-brock-boeser-expected-to-miss-game-7-with-blood-clotting-issue/

"TSN Canucks reporter Farhan Lalji and TSN Oilers reporter Ryan Rishaug join SC with Jay Onrait to discuss how Brock Boeser not playing in Game 7 will affect both the Canucks and Oilers as they look to advance to the Western Conference Final."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3wRhHTx9HLM

