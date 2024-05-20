NHL star suffers vax poison injection induced BLOOD CLOTS

"Vancouver Canucks winger Brock Boeser is expected to miss Game 7 against Edmonton with a blood clotting issue. The exact timeline for his return is unknown, but several sources stressed this, thankfully, is not considered a life-threatening situation. It’s a big loss for the Canucks, as Boeser is having an excellent season — leading Vancouver with seven goals and 12 points in 12 playoff games."
"TSN Canucks reporter Farhan Lalji and TSN Oilers reporter Ryan Rishaug join SC with Jay Onrait to discuss how Brock Boeser not playing in Game 7 will affect both the Canucks and Oilers as they look to advance to the Western Conference Final."
