Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
NHL star suffers vax poison injection induced BLOOD CLOTS
channel image
The Prisoner
9111 Subscribers
Shop now
575 views
Published 21 hours ago

"Vancouver Canucks winger Brock Boeser is expected to miss Game 7 against Edmonton with a blood clotting issue. The exact timeline for his return is unknown, but several sources stressed this, thankfully, is not considered a life-threatening situation. It’s a big loss for the Canucks, as Boeser is having an excellent season — leading Vancouver with seven goals and 12 points in 12 playoff games."

https://www.sportsnetDOTca/nhl/article/canucks-brock-boeser-expected-to-miss-game-7-with-blood-clotting-issue/

###

"TSN Canucks reporter Farhan Lalji and TSN Oilers reporter Ryan Rishaug join SC with Jay Onrait to discuss how Brock Boeser not playing in Game 7 will affect both the Canucks and Oilers as they look to advance to the Western Conference Final."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3wRhHTx9HLM

Mirrored - bootcamp


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
nhlvancouver canucksbrock boeser

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket