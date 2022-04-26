Twitter Done Deal: Musk buys it $44b, Grills Gates; Ratcliffe: SHOCKING indictments come from Durham

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Elon Musk recently admitted that he had privately "confronted" Bill Gates about whether he had a short stock position on Tesla stock in a series of testy text messages.
Former Director of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe, said that there are still many classified documents, related to special counsel John Durharn's investigation, that have not been released - but they should be. If these documents are declassified, they will shock everyone.
Rumble announced that Truth Social has successfully migrated its website and its mobile applications to Rumble’s Cloud infrastructure.
A Los Angeles COVID testing company, Sameday Health, and the city of Los Angeles, have reached a settlement. The company was accused of falsifying hundreds of coronavirus test results, and committing insurance fraud.
France held the second and final round of voting in the presidential election. Emmanuel Macron defeated Marine Le Pen to win a second term. But the gap in votes between the two is the smallest in history.
Real Inflation Rate👇
https://frontpageshow.com/how-high-is-real-inflation-rate_trailer/