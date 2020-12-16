President Trump Dominion Audit Shows ‘Fake Election'

President Trump says the forensics report on Dominion machines shows the election results are wrong.



He tweeted: “This is BIG NEWS. Dominion Voting Machines are a disaster all over the Country. Changed the results of a landslide election. Can’t let this happen.” He shared a post containing the report on social media.



In another post, he writes “Many Trump votes were routed to Biden … This Fake Election can no longer stand.”



The report alleges Dominion was designed for fraud on purpose.



It reads: “We conclude that the Dominion Voting System is intentionally and purposefully designed with inherent errors to create systemic fraud and influence election results.”



It says the system creates intentional ballot errors.



“The intentional errors lead to bulk adjudication of ballots with no oversight, no transparency, and no audit trail. This leads to voter or election fraud. ”



The forensic audit took place in Antrim County, Michigan. The report states election results from this county should not have been certified.



A group made up of defense, intelligence, and cybersecurity professionals conducted the audit. A judge, Kevin Elsenheimer, approved the examination earlier this month.



State officials challenged the report.



The CEO of Dominion Voting Systems, John Poulos, answered questions from lawmakers in Michigan on Tuesday.