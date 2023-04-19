The Satanic Cabal within Flat Earth: Circling the Wagons

June 25th, 2019
In this episode of Prophecy Quake, Pastor Dean Odle welcomes all of his viewers back to the show and recaps some of the key events that happened over the past few months, including the ministry school banquet and graduation. In this discussion, the satanic agenda behind the truther and flat earth movement is exposed and Pastor Dean continues the "Behind the Circus" series.
