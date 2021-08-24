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BREAKING NEWS: VIOLENT CRIME SWEEPING ACROSS AMERICA - MARKET CRASH - WORKER STRIKE - FOOD INFLATION
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50 views • August 24, 2021
Nabisco workers are striking saying that the company is outsourcing their jobs to other countries. A massive crimewave is sweeping across America. Keep your doors and cars locked! Housing market bubbles are ready to pop according to leading economists!
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