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Opinion on UN Security Council about Ukraine Crisis
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40 views • February 01, 2022
This is my take on reading articles from Kyiv Post, Russia Today, Aljazeera, Washington Post, BBC, and other blogs. I live in Ukraine outside of Kyiv. I am hoping everyone calms down and dials down the rhetoric.
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