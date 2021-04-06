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FULL SHOW: Border Patrol Says Hundreds Of Thousands Crossing U.S. Border Under Biden Going Undetected
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20 views • April 06, 2021
It is time for Republicans to start calling for the impeachment of Joe Biden for facilitating the largest human smuggling illegal immigration operation ever in the history of the United States of America. Border Patrol is now telling media that the numbers of illegal border crossing are much worse than what is on record with thousands crossing illegally without being caught or put into the data base. Patrick Howley joins the War Room with a breaking exclusive that shows how politicians are black mailed and controlled. Jesse Lee Peterson joins to discuss the Derek Chauvin trial and the Black Lives Matter terrorist threats.
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