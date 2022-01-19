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Crimes Not Prosecuted In Big Cities, The Vaxx Is The Bio-Weapon & 5G Delayed Over Flight Concerns
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130 views • January 19, 2022
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The Contagion Myth PDF - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The_Contagion_Myth_Why_Viruses_Including_Coronavirus_Are_Not_the_Cause_of_Disease_by_Thomas_S._Cowan_Sally_Fallon_Morell.pdf
Sources used in video:
Pelosi's pick for transportation committee - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/pelosis-top-pick-chairwoman-transportation-committee-repeatedly-crashes-car-parked-vehicle-walks-away-video/
Convicted pedophile involved with the Clintons - https://www.zerohedge.com/political/convicted-pedophile-funneled-millions-foreign-cash-hillary-clintons-2016-campaign-report
Better get out of the cities while you can - https://www.dailysignal.com/2022/01/14/new-york-district-attorney-calls-for-end-to-prosecuting-serious-crimes-its-every-criminals-lucky-day-in-gotham/?
More proof the cities are unlivable - https://nypost.com/2022/01/17/la-da-ripped-after-child-molester-faces-little-or-no-time/
Here's some more soft on crime DAs - https://nypost.com/2022/01/17/cracking-the-case-of-the-woke-prosecutor-2/
Does anybody realize the injection is the virus - https://uncoverdc.com/2022/01/17/florida-highest-rates-of-infection-occurring-in-counties-with-highest-vaccination-rates/
MIT doctor has license suspended and psyche eval - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10411699/Doctor-treated-COVID-patients-Ivermectin-license-suspended.html
Looks like that UK doctor may be right - https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/states-investigating-surge-mortality-rate-among-18-49-year-olds-majority-unrelated-covid-19
The vaccine narrative is collapsing - https://www.forbes.com/sites/roberthart/2020/10/20/researchers-warn-some-covid-19-vaccines-could-increase-risk-of-hiv-infection/amp/
Pfizer CEO expects return to normal by spring - https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/pfizer-ceo-predicts-return-to-normal-by-spring-but-expects-covid-19-to-circulate-for-years_4217601.html?v=ul
Nothing to see here, $3 million worth of ruined equipment - https://twitter.com/USA_Anne711/status/1483090406548164609
Hero house cleaner unplugs refrigerator holding vaxx - https://freewestmedia.com/2022/01/14/cleaning-lady-unplugs-fridge-with-pfizer-vials/
What do these guys know about 5G - https://breaking911.com/urgent-airline-ceos-sound-alarm-on-catastrophic-aviation-crisis-when-5g-rollout-begins-this-week/
Show me the law that keeps minorities from voting - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/kathy-hochul-completely-misses-the-voter-id-irony/
It won't stop until you quit playing along - https://resistthemainstream.org/watch-michael-phelps-weighs-in-on-controversy-surrounding-ncaas-trans-swimmer-lia-thomas/?utm_source=telegram
Babylon Bee - https://babylonbee.com/news/historians-discover-document-from-1776-that-removes-all-mandates-and-restrictions
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1483195945504231424
Song - Divided We Fall by OverTime ft. Caleb Jacobson - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cCrvX7qqfQI
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
$10k or more of credit cards and personal debt? Get A Free Debt Settlement Consultation - https://aimlessnews.com/DebtRelief
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
The Contagion Myth PDF - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The_Contagion_Myth_Why_Viruses_Including_Coronavirus_Are_Not_the_Cause_of_Disease_by_Thomas_S._Cowan_Sally_Fallon_Morell.pdf
Sources used in video:
Pelosi's pick for transportation committee - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/pelosis-top-pick-chairwoman-transportation-committee-repeatedly-crashes-car-parked-vehicle-walks-away-video/
Convicted pedophile involved with the Clintons - https://www.zerohedge.com/political/convicted-pedophile-funneled-millions-foreign-cash-hillary-clintons-2016-campaign-report
Better get out of the cities while you can - https://www.dailysignal.com/2022/01/14/new-york-district-attorney-calls-for-end-to-prosecuting-serious-crimes-its-every-criminals-lucky-day-in-gotham/?
More proof the cities are unlivable - https://nypost.com/2022/01/17/la-da-ripped-after-child-molester-faces-little-or-no-time/
Here's some more soft on crime DAs - https://nypost.com/2022/01/17/cracking-the-case-of-the-woke-prosecutor-2/
Does anybody realize the injection is the virus - https://uncoverdc.com/2022/01/17/florida-highest-rates-of-infection-occurring-in-counties-with-highest-vaccination-rates/
MIT doctor has license suspended and psyche eval - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10411699/Doctor-treated-COVID-patients-Ivermectin-license-suspended.html
Looks like that UK doctor may be right - https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/states-investigating-surge-mortality-rate-among-18-49-year-olds-majority-unrelated-covid-19
The vaccine narrative is collapsing - https://www.forbes.com/sites/roberthart/2020/10/20/researchers-warn-some-covid-19-vaccines-could-increase-risk-of-hiv-infection/amp/
Pfizer CEO expects return to normal by spring - https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/pfizer-ceo-predicts-return-to-normal-by-spring-but-expects-covid-19-to-circulate-for-years_4217601.html?v=ul
Nothing to see here, $3 million worth of ruined equipment - https://twitter.com/USA_Anne711/status/1483090406548164609
Hero house cleaner unplugs refrigerator holding vaxx - https://freewestmedia.com/2022/01/14/cleaning-lady-unplugs-fridge-with-pfizer-vials/
What do these guys know about 5G - https://breaking911.com/urgent-airline-ceos-sound-alarm-on-catastrophic-aviation-crisis-when-5g-rollout-begins-this-week/
Show me the law that keeps minorities from voting - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/kathy-hochul-completely-misses-the-voter-id-irony/
It won't stop until you quit playing along - https://resistthemainstream.org/watch-michael-phelps-weighs-in-on-controversy-surrounding-ncaas-trans-swimmer-lia-thomas/?utm_source=telegram
Babylon Bee - https://babylonbee.com/news/historians-discover-document-from-1776-that-removes-all-mandates-and-restrictions
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1483195945504231424
Song - Divided We Fall by OverTime ft. Caleb Jacobson - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cCrvX7qqfQI
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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