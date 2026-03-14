💥 Tsentr Group's Msta-S self-propelled artillery systems hit the AFU UAV command posts with high-explosive fragmentation shells.

📍Dnepropetrovsk direction

Adding:

Two Majors #Report for the morning of March 14, 2026

▪️ Oil industry facilities remain one of the priority targets of the enemy. Critically important objects continue to be hit by UAF drones: a fire broke out at the Afipsky Refinery in the Seversky district due to falling drone debris. About 100 drones were destroyed by air defense and mobile ground forces over the course of the day.

▪️ The Russian Armed Forces carried out strikes on enemy energy facilities using drones and missile weapons, including in the Kiev region. Reports of the use of "Zircon" missiles and new power supply disruptions were reported.

▪️ The Bryansk border area is under constant attack by enemy FPV drones, which also strike civilian targets: five civilian cars were damaged in the Voronok village of the Starodub municipal district. During FPV attacks on our positions, a superior number of drones on the optical fiber network is noted.

▪️ In the Kursk region, a strike on the city of Rylysk was carried out. As a result of the attack, two people were injured. Border areas are under constant attack.

▪️ On the Sumy direction, the "North" Group of Forces is advancing with heavy fighting in seven sectors of the Sumy district and two in the Glukhov district. "Over the course of the day, the total advance amounted to up to 300 meters". - The successes remain at the tactical level due to the changed nature of the war. The UAF command has redeployed reserves.

▪️ On the Kharkov direction, near Volchansk, our assault groups repelled an enemy counterattack, and battles are ongoing near Volchansk Khutors. Our aviation and TOS systems are in operation. The enemy is amassing reserves for actions on the Belgorod direction.

▪️ In Kupiansk, the UAF is attacking in the northern part of the city.

▪️ Near Konstantinovka, the UAF is counterattacking in the area of Illinovka and Berestka, trying to delay the advance of the Russian Armed Forces from the south and southwest.

▪️ In the east of the Zaporozhye region, the "East" Group of Forces is fighting to expand the control zone near Gulyaypole. The enemy has not taken any active actions, focusing on defense.

▪️ On the Zaporozhye front near Primorsky and Stepnogorsk the enemy is operating on the outskirts (to put it mildly) of these settlements, although earlier the reports mentioned not only these, but also settlements to the north as liberated.

▪️ In the Kherson region - constant UAF attacks on civilian targets, six civilians were injured in Nova Kakhovka and Dneprany.

The report was compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors