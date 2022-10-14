Florida Surgeon General Warns mRNA Vaccines Are Killing Men; Top Medical Journal Skews Vaccine Data

WATCH THE FULL LIVE: https://ept.ms/CardiacDeathsYT

A new warning from the surgeon general in Florida says that the mRNA vaccines for COVID-19 significantly increase the risk of death from heart problems, particularly in men. It states, “This analysis found that there is an 84 percent increase in the relative incidence of cardiac-related death among males 18–39 years old within 28 days following mRNA vaccination.”

Meanwhile, a leading medical journal was recently found to have skewed data in a peer-reviewed study on vaccinations by grouping together people who had natural immunity from COVID-19 with data on people who received the vaccines.

In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp, we’ll discuss these stories and others, and answer questions from the audience.

https://rumble.com/v1nk85k-florida-surgeon-general-warns-mrna-vaccines-are-killing-men-top-medical-jou.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=4







