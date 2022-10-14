Create New Account
Florida Surgeon General Warns mRNA Vaccines Are Killing Men; Top Medical Journal Skews Vaccine Data
GalacticStorm
Florida Surgeon General Warns mRNA Vaccines Are Killing Men; Top Medical Journal Skews Vaccine Data

A new warning from the surgeon general in Florida says that the mRNA vaccines for COVID-19 significantly increase the risk of death from heart problems, particularly in men. It states, “This analysis found that there is an 84 percent increase in the relative incidence of cardiac-related death among males 18–39 years old within 28 days following mRNA vaccination.”

Meanwhile, a leading medical journal was recently found to have skewed data in a peer-reviewed study on vaccinations by grouping together people who had natural immunity from COVID-19 with data on people who received the vaccines.

In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp, we’ll discuss these stories and others, and answer questions from the audience.

