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Florida Surgeon General Warns mRNA Vaccines Are Killing Men; Top Medical Journal Skews Vaccine Data
WATCH THE FULL LIVE: https://ept.ms/CardiacDeathsYT
A new warning from the surgeon general in Florida says that the mRNA vaccines for COVID-19 significantly increase the risk of death from heart problems, particularly in men. It states, “This analysis found that there is an 84 percent increase in the relative incidence of cardiac-related death among males 18–39 years old within 28 days following mRNA vaccination.”
Meanwhile, a leading medical journal was recently found to have skewed data in a peer-reviewed study on vaccinations by grouping together people who had natural immunity from COVID-19 with data on people who received the vaccines.
In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp, we’ll discuss these stories and others, and answer questions from the audience.
https://rumble.com/v1nk85k-florida-surgeon-general-warns-mrna-vaccines-are-killing-men-top-medical-jou.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=4