Col. Douglas MacGregor - Why is NO ONE Stopping This - NATO Readies MASSIVE Attack - Putin Sounds Alarm - Redacted, 110222

I'm sharing this video from 'Redacted' on YouTube with partial description.
Why is NO ONE stopping this? NATO readies MASSIVE attack, Putin sounds alarm | RedactedAmerican troops are in fact on the ground in Ukraine, according to several U.S. media reports. A Pentagon official says that U.S. troops are “monitoring NATO arms deliveries.” That's a fairly vague description of what we were assured would not happen. We talk about this major mission creep with Col. Douglas MacGregor.
✅ Sign up for our Free DAILY newsletter delivered right to your inbox first thing in the morning. ➜ https://redacted.inc
💰 moomoo Open and Deposit to get up to 15 FREE stocks valued at $30,000 ➡ https://redacted.inc/moomoo
🇦🇺 And for our Australian friends you can sign up for Moomoo to get up to $10 cash for every $100 funded (Up to $50) https://j.moomoo.com/00l2fm
🚨 We're being censored, and it's more important than ever to have a home away from these big tech oligarchs. That's why we built https://redacted.inc Please come on over and sign up for FREE, so we always have a way to stay in touch. 🚨
📺 Become a Redacted Channel Member right here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoJh...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.