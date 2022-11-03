Col. Douglas MacGregor - Why is NO ONE Stopping This - NATO Readies MASSIVE Attack - Putin Sounds Alarm - Redacted, 110222

I'm sharing this video from 'Redacted' on YouTube with partial description.

Why is NO ONE stopping this? NATO readies MASSIVE attack, Putin sounds alarm | Redacted

American troops are in fact on the ground in Ukraine, according to several U.S. media reports. A Pentagon official says that U.S. troops are "monitoring NATO arms deliveries." That's a fairly vague description of what we were assured would not happen. We talk about this major mission creep with Col. Douglas MacGregor.




