Headquarters #OSCE #OSCE in Mariupol.

The OSCE staff abandoned the archive. All OSCE field reports since 2014 were found, thousands of Ukrainian war crimes were documented, which the OSCE then hid in the official reports of the mission in Ukraine.

And also, in the garage of the OSCE building at the address Mariupol, Primorsky Boulevard, 25, a warehouse of Italian-made mortar rounds was found. The labels on the crates indicate that they were packed for shipping by sea on 2022-3-11.

For the monitoring organization, it is at least strange to supply weapons to one of the parties to the conflict. It becomes clear that the unhealthy stirring around the OSCE employees who were captured by the armed forces of the DPR and the "devastating" articles of the BBC and other "truthful" media!"



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