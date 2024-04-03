Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Starbucks Fires Employee For The Crime of Believing In God.
channel image
Tami's Topics Of The Week
10 Subscribers
94 views
Published Yesterday

No, seriously, woke leftist corporation Starbucks did this, and even worse, the company is proud of it. Clearly, any company willing to do this does not want your money if you believe in God, consider yourself a Christian, and/or do not worship the LGBTQ community like they want. They must be boycotted, period, full.stop. They are not worth one thin dime.

Keywords
boycottfiredleftismfiringreligious discriminationwoke corporationbehaving badly

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket