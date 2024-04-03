Starbucks Fires Employee For The Crime of Believing In God.

No, seriously, woke leftist corporation Starbucks did this, and even worse, the company is proud of it. Clearly, any company willing to do this does not want your money if you believe in God, consider yourself a Christian, and/or do not worship the LGBTQ community like they want. They must be boycotted, period, full.stop. They are not worth one thin dime.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.