Joe Kent at San Ysidro Take Our Border Back Rally!
Joe Kent at San Ysidro Take Our Border Back Rally!  San Ysidro at 10:20 pst.

San Ysidro is the mouth of the I5 fentanyl expressway where fentanyl enters the US & poisons our loved ones in WA3.


Join the Action: Joe Kent for Congress! 🇺🇸 Unleashing a New Era with Bold Leadership and Real Change!


Tune in to Joe’s Live Stream – Be a Part of the Movement! #JoeKentForCongress


Topics - WA on the top 10 list for illegal aliens & fentanyl deaths thanks to Dem policies.  Stumbling into a regional war w/Iran.


Donate to joekentforcongress.com

human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

