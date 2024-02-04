Joe Kent at San Ysidro Take Our Border Back Rally! San Ysidro at 10:20 pst.
San Ysidro is the mouth of the I5 fentanyl expressway where fentanyl enters the US & poisons our loved ones in WA3.
Join the Action: Joe Kent for Congress!
Tune in to Joe's Live Stream
Topics - WA on the top 10 list for illegal aliens & fentanyl deaths thanks to Dem policies. Stumbling into a regional war w/Iran.
Donate to joekentforcongress.com
