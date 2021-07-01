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THIS IS MADNESS - YOU KNEW THIS IN 2019 - so why are you getting VAXXED now? Will you never learn?
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1244 views • July 01, 2021
With Mike Adams. A hard-hitting documentary about the dangers of vaccines and you knew it back in 2019, so why on Earth are you accepting the vaccines now? Will you never learn? This went viral, so there is no excuse for not knowing! THIS IS MADNESS! Just about all the world knows about Bill Gates vaccine misdemeanours, yet the MSM seem to fool you with word of denial when verifiable evidence exists!
http://vaxxed2.com
http://vaxxed2.com
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