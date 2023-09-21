Create New Account
O’Keefe Media Group founder James O’Keefe approached Pfizer Vice President Josh Brown during a recent school board meeting
O’Keefe Media Group founder James O’Keefe approached Pfizer Vice President of Government Relations Josh Brown during a recent school board meeting.

The journalist was questioning Brown about a previous undercover video report where a Pfizer employee made shocking statements about the company mutating viruses behind the public’s back and how Covid was a “cash cow” that was good for Big Pharma.


