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What/Who is Logos (John 1:1,1:14), the Monotheism Trap and the Abrahamic religions that conquered the earth
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105 views • October 14, 2021
The truth is for the few.
God approves of my work and that's what makes me happy.
Yesterday He said that my devotion and my work makes him happy.
Hearing the real God speak is the only true blessing in this life.
God approves of my work and that's what makes me happy.
Yesterday He said that my devotion and my work makes him happy.
Hearing the real God speak is the only true blessing in this life.
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