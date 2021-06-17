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MASKDEMIC 10
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30 views • June 17, 2021
Warp (wôrp)
Intransitive verb: To turn or twist
(Wood, for example) out of shape; deform.
Intransitive verb: To alter from a normal, proper, or healthy state; twist or pervert: synonym: distort.
Intransitive verb: To arrange strands of yarn or thread lengthwise onto (a loom) in preparation for weaving.
We are the virus. The "people" they want to save are few, meaning themselves!
IF YOU BELIEVE THAT PEOPLE NEED TO BE INJECTED
WITH: CARCINNOGENS, TOXINS, ABORTED FETAL CELL, ANIMAL DNA, PARASITES, ANTIBIOTICS,
FUNGI, INSECTICIDES, DESINFECTANTS ETC. IN ORDER TO BE "HEALTHY" YOU MAY NEED TO RE- EVALUATE WHO THE CONSPIRACY THEORIST IS.
GOVERNMENTS WORLDWIDE ARE STRUGGLING TO CONTAIN A NEW VIRUS THAT COULD HAVE A HUGE IMPACT ON BILLIONS OF LIFE WORLDWIDE.
THE VIRUS IS CALLED TRUTH.
WHAT'S YOUR FAVORITE PART OF THE NEW COVID-19 VACCINE?
A) YOU STILL NEED TO WEAR THE MUZZLE
B) YOU STILL NEED TO DO ANTI-SOCIAL DISTANCING
C) YOU STILL NEED TO SANITIZE EVERYTHING IN SIGHT 24X7
D) ONLY FEW MONTHS OF IMMUNITY
F) YOU CAN STILL CATCH THE VIRUS
E) YOU CAN STILL SPREAD THE VIRUS
F) NO MANUFACTURER LIABILITY
G) MYRIAD OF SIDE-EFFECTS OR EVEN DEATH
H) ALL OF THE ABOVE
PRO-VAX LOGIC
MERCURY IN FISH: BAD
MERCURY IN VACCINES: GOOD
FORMALDEHYDE IN FLOORS: BAD
FORMALDEHYDE IN VACCINES: GOOD
GLYPHOSATE ON FOOD: BAD
GLYPHOSATE IN VACCINES: GOOD
ALUMINUM IN DEODORANT: BAD
ALUMINUM IN VACCINES: GOOD
MSG IN FOOD: BAD
MSG IN VACCINES: GOOD
DRINKING HUMAN BLOOD: BAD
INJECTING HUMAN BLOOD GOOD
SHEEP SPEND THEIR LIVES FEARING THE WOLF, ONLY TO BE EATEN BY THE SHEPHERD
1. HEALTHY BABY IS BORN
2. MOM TAKES HIM TO DOCTOR
3. DOCTOR GIVES HIM VACCINE
4. CHILD DEVELOPS EAR INFECTIONS AND OTHER ISSUES
5. DOCTOR PRESCRIBES ANTIBIOTICS AND TYLENOL
6. CHILD CONTINUES TO DEVELOP INFECTIONS AND ILLNESS
7. DOCTOR PRESCRIBES MORE ANTIBIOTICS AND TYLENOL
8. CHILD DEVELOPS FOOD ALLERGIES AND ECZEMA
9. DOCTOR GIVES HIM MORE VACCINES
10. CHILD DEVELOPS ASTHMA AND ADHD
11. DOCTOR PRESCRIBES STEROIDS AND RITALIN
12. MOM THANKS DOCKTOR FOR HELPING HER CHILD
GET IT YET?
STATEMENT OF FAITH
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1238902253756952576?referrer=truckenator
GOD WANTS YOU TO BE SAVED
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1244799348450615296?referrer=truckenator
DIOS QUIERE QUE SEAS SALVO(A)
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1244799953059536896?referrer=truckenator
SOCIAL MEDIA
https://www.minds.com/truckenator
https://mewe.com/i/josenieves12
https://twitter.com/TRUCKENATOR
SUPPORT:
https://cash.app/$TRUCKENATOR
Intransitive verb: To turn or twist
(Wood, for example) out of shape; deform.
Intransitive verb: To alter from a normal, proper, or healthy state; twist or pervert: synonym: distort.
Intransitive verb: To arrange strands of yarn or thread lengthwise onto (a loom) in preparation for weaving.
We are the virus. The "people" they want to save are few, meaning themselves!
IF YOU BELIEVE THAT PEOPLE NEED TO BE INJECTED
WITH: CARCINNOGENS, TOXINS, ABORTED FETAL CELL, ANIMAL DNA, PARASITES, ANTIBIOTICS,
FUNGI, INSECTICIDES, DESINFECTANTS ETC. IN ORDER TO BE "HEALTHY" YOU MAY NEED TO RE- EVALUATE WHO THE CONSPIRACY THEORIST IS.
GOVERNMENTS WORLDWIDE ARE STRUGGLING TO CONTAIN A NEW VIRUS THAT COULD HAVE A HUGE IMPACT ON BILLIONS OF LIFE WORLDWIDE.
THE VIRUS IS CALLED TRUTH.
WHAT'S YOUR FAVORITE PART OF THE NEW COVID-19 VACCINE?
A) YOU STILL NEED TO WEAR THE MUZZLE
B) YOU STILL NEED TO DO ANTI-SOCIAL DISTANCING
C) YOU STILL NEED TO SANITIZE EVERYTHING IN SIGHT 24X7
D) ONLY FEW MONTHS OF IMMUNITY
F) YOU CAN STILL CATCH THE VIRUS
E) YOU CAN STILL SPREAD THE VIRUS
F) NO MANUFACTURER LIABILITY
G) MYRIAD OF SIDE-EFFECTS OR EVEN DEATH
H) ALL OF THE ABOVE
PRO-VAX LOGIC
MERCURY IN FISH: BAD
MERCURY IN VACCINES: GOOD
FORMALDEHYDE IN FLOORS: BAD
FORMALDEHYDE IN VACCINES: GOOD
GLYPHOSATE ON FOOD: BAD
GLYPHOSATE IN VACCINES: GOOD
ALUMINUM IN DEODORANT: BAD
ALUMINUM IN VACCINES: GOOD
MSG IN FOOD: BAD
MSG IN VACCINES: GOOD
DRINKING HUMAN BLOOD: BAD
INJECTING HUMAN BLOOD GOOD
SHEEP SPEND THEIR LIVES FEARING THE WOLF, ONLY TO BE EATEN BY THE SHEPHERD
1. HEALTHY BABY IS BORN
2. MOM TAKES HIM TO DOCTOR
3. DOCTOR GIVES HIM VACCINE
4. CHILD DEVELOPS EAR INFECTIONS AND OTHER ISSUES
5. DOCTOR PRESCRIBES ANTIBIOTICS AND TYLENOL
6. CHILD CONTINUES TO DEVELOP INFECTIONS AND ILLNESS
7. DOCTOR PRESCRIBES MORE ANTIBIOTICS AND TYLENOL
8. CHILD DEVELOPS FOOD ALLERGIES AND ECZEMA
9. DOCTOR GIVES HIM MORE VACCINES
10. CHILD DEVELOPS ASTHMA AND ADHD
11. DOCTOR PRESCRIBES STEROIDS AND RITALIN
12. MOM THANKS DOCKTOR FOR HELPING HER CHILD
GET IT YET?
STATEMENT OF FAITH
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1238902253756952576?referrer=truckenator
GOD WANTS YOU TO BE SAVED
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1244799348450615296?referrer=truckenator
DIOS QUIERE QUE SEAS SALVO(A)
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1244799953059536896?referrer=truckenator
SOCIAL MEDIA
https://www.minds.com/truckenator
https://mewe.com/i/josenieves12
https://twitter.com/TRUCKENATOR
SUPPORT:
https://cash.app/$TRUCKENATOR
Keywords
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