© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vaccinazione fake della vice presidente degli USA Kamala Davi Harris con l’ago pieghevole
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
1953 views • December 30, 2020
Da sapere: prima delle elezioni la signora dubitava del vaccino e guarda guarda che ha cambiato idea all’improvviso addirittura chiude la diretta affermando la sicurezza dei vaccini….
Ma fino ad oggi avete mai visto persone in diretta che si fanno il vaccino, o meglio che FINGONO di farsi il vaccino….
Ma fino ad oggi avete mai visto persone in diretta che si fanno il vaccino, o meglio che FINGONO di farsi il vaccino….
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.