Another building burns down in Artemovsk - 122622

Another building burns down in Artemovsk
The local Gauleiter reports that the city's infrastructure has already been destroyed by 60% during the fighting. It is obvious that during the fighting Artemovsk will repeat the fate of Popasna.
