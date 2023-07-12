THE UNSETTLING REALITY OF BIDENOMICS: PLUMMETING APPROVAL AND ECONOMIC APPREHENSION

Credit: Next News Network President

Joe Biden is facing a sharp decline in approval ratings as his economic policies come under scrutiny. American citizens express skepticism towards the administration's handling of the economy, with concerns over high inflation rates and a turbulent financial landscape.

