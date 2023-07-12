Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
THE UNSETTLING REALITY OF BIDENOMICS: PLUMMETING APPROVAL AND ECONOMIC APPREHENSION
channel image
WhatsInRoom101
7 Subscribers
15 views
Published Wednesday

Credit: Next News Network President

Joe Biden is facing a sharp decline in approval ratings as his economic policies come under scrutiny. American citizens express skepticism towards the administration's handling of the economy, with concerns over high inflation rates and a turbulent financial landscape.

EXTRA: 

Gold Buyer Beware: Free guide and two reports: "10 Gold IRA Dealer Lies" and "15 Bad Reasons to Buy Gold & Silver: https://www.augustapreciousmetals.com/apm-lp/gold-ira-bb-arrow-expedited-4/?apmtrkr_cid=1696&aff_id=1404&sub_id=br 

Joe Montana Gold IRA: https://www.augustapreciousmetals.com/apm-lp/?apmtrkr_cid=1696&aff_id=1404&sub_id=br 

Keywords
economyjoe bidenbideneomics

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket