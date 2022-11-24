UNVAXXED BLOOD DRIVE? - A Life Saving Solution For Those Who Reject The Death Shot!

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:https://heavensharvest.com/

USE Code WAM to get FREE shipping in the United States!





GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1





BUY A TOWER GARDEN AND SAVE MONEY HERE:

https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=580941&u=3368756&m=52284&urllink=&afftrack=





GET VITAMINS AND SUPPLEMENTS FROM DR. ZELENKO HERE:

https://zstacklife.com/?ref=WAM





LION ENERGY: Never Run Out Of Power! PREPARE NOW!

https://rdm.go2cloud.org/aff_c?offer_id=223&aff_id=1682





Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent news of a company working to provide unvaccinated blood to people who refuse the death shot and are concerned about surgeries, blood transfusions, etc.

It's a thought on countless people's minds as we see a 163% increase in death year over year according to Lincoln National, one of the top life insurance companies in the United States. From myocarditis to cancer, there are a plethora of reasons why people don't want to end up with a vaxxed blood transfusion.

While the media mocks those who want to be safe and healthy, a new initiative calls "Safeblood Donation" has sprung up thanks to a Swiss Naturopath named George Della Pietra.

Already, there are 16 locations around the world for this initiative and it couldn't come sooner!

In this video, we go over the heroism of this idea as well as the concerns one might have for the legitimacy of the blood donations.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





GET TICKETS To Mariposa Freedom Fest and USE CODE WAM to save money HERE:

https://www.mariposafreedomfest.com/





GET TIM'S FREE Portfolio Review HERE:

https://bit.ly/redpilladvisor

And become a client of Tim's at https://www.TheLibertyAdvisor.com





STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:

http://wamsurvival.com/





OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/





OUR PODBEAN CHANNEL:

https://worldaltmedia.podbean.com/

Or SPOTIFY:

https://open.spotify.com/show/5JWtlXypfL8iR8gGMg9MME





Find us on Vigilante TV HERE:

https://vigilante.tv/c/world_alternative_media/videos?s=1





FIND US on Rokfin HERE:

https://rokfin.com/worldalternativemedia





FIND US on Gettr HERE:

https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia





Follow us on Parler HERE:

https://parler.com/Joshfsigurdson





See our EPICFUNDME HERE:

https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media





JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:

https://www.iambanned.com/





JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:

https://t.me/worldalternativemedia





JOIN US On BitChute:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/





JOIN US On Flote:

https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson





JOIN US on Rumble Here:

https://rumble.com/c/c-312314





FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:

https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media





FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson





JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media

We will soon be doing subscriber only content!





Follow us on Twitter here:

https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia





Help keep independent media alive!





Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072





BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU





World Alternative Media

2022