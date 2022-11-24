Create New Account
UNVAXXED BLOOD DRIVE? - A Life Saving Solution For Those Who Reject The Death Shot!
World Alternative Media
Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent news of a company working to provide unvaccinated blood to people who refuse the death shot and are concerned about surgeries, blood transfusions, etc.

It's a thought on countless people's minds as we see a 163% increase in death year over year according to Lincoln National, one of the top life insurance companies in the United States. From myocarditis to cancer, there are a plethora of reasons why people don't want to end up with a vaxxed blood transfusion.

While the media mocks those who want to be safe and healthy, a new initiative calls "Safeblood Donation" has sprung up thanks to a Swiss Naturopath named George Della Pietra.

Already, there are 16 locations around the world for this initiative and it couldn't come sooner!

In this video, we go over the heroism of this idea as well as the concerns one might have for the legitimacy of the blood donations.


World Alternative Media

2022

health freedom vaccines news politics science vaccine nwo conspiracy eugenics mandate voluntaryism jab josh sigurdson pfizer coronavirus covid19 covid wam

