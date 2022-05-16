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The Enemy Is Shutting Down The World!! The Pot HAs Been Stirred And The War Is On!!!
What If This Happened?
What If This Happened?
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23025 views • May 16, 2022
This War Has Only Just Begun!! Food Plant Explosions, Mass Siege, Worldwide Starvation, Food Supply Shortages, And Global Tyranny Are Hitting Full Force!! The Time To Act Is Now!! Go To: http://www.prepwith17uprising.com And Save The Most Money Plus Free Shipping On The Best Quality Emergency Preparedness Food!!
Go To: https://www.paypal.me/ariellej95 To Make A Donation In Order For Us To Do Daily Production!! Thank You Patriots!!
Our Patreon is:
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=36473682&;fan_landing=true
Video Sources:
https://www.youtube.com/c/TheFreePeoplesMovement

https://thenewamerican.com/bill-gates-davos-elites-pushing-global-food-control-under-guise-of-food-security/

https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/food-riots-in-sri-lanka-turn-deadly-as-protesters-beat-up-police-burn-down-politicians-houses

https://www.westernjournal.com/confirmed-buffalo-killer-wasnt-conservative-also-despised-fox-news-greg-gutfeld-ben-shapiro-rupert-murdoch/

https://www.newstarget.com/2022-05-15-whistleblower-document-corrupt-fbi-monitoring-news-media.html

https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-05-15-investigative-journalist-sharyl-attkisson-fbi-planting-evidence-husbands-laptop.html

https://strangesounds.org/2022/05/north-koreas-explosive-covid-outbreak-from-0-to-820620-cases-in-just-3-days.html

https://www.sgtreport.com/2022/05/graphene-covid-kill-shots-let-the-evidence-speak-for-itself-2/

https://headlineusa.com/shocking-discovery-biden-knows-drug-cartels-control-profit-from-illegal-immigration/

https://www.dcclothesline.com/2022/05/14/exposed-pentagon-conducted-deadly-biological-weapons-experiments-on-allied-soldiers-in-ukraine-and-georgia/

https://www.sgtreport.com/2022/05/breaking-world-war-3-declared-finland-readies-massive-bunkers-russia-china-combine-forces/
Keywords
deep statedepopulationeugenicspolitical corruptionfbi corruptioncia corruptionglobalist agendamedia misinformationmass shootings on same day as buffalofood shortage guised as food securityfood riots worldwidewhistleblower ousts fbielites flee to dumbsworld war 3 officially declaredpentagon conducted experiments on own and allied soldiers
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