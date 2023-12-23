O'Keefe Media Group





Dec 22, 2023





Tucker, O’Keefe, Kirk and Pool discuss the “WHITENESS RIGS THE GAME" leaked internal IBM document claims that "whiteness constructs the game, hides the rules, then rigs the game, over and over again." Part of the company's "Allyship" program aims to instruct employees how "whiteness works" with a circular graph claiming that whiteness seeks to divide and conquer and that "spaces are determined by race." We reached out to the author of the document, Anne H. Moorer, for comment.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vayqoO63m00