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1.21.22 The WHITE HOUSE day of days! The [DS] BLUNDERS caught on tape! Go TIME! PRAY!
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111 views • January 23, 2022
And We Know.
Another intro from a year ago matches what we will see today…strange flashes in the White House, comms with GO TIME and more, enemy players using 13, Biden slips again with his mouth, more court cases, Tonga explosion exposed and students expose adults
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vt1t7k-1.21.22-the-white-house-day-of-days-the-ds-blunders-caught-on-tape-go-time-.html
Another intro from a year ago matches what we will see today…strange flashes in the White House, comms with GO TIME and more, enemy players using 13, Biden slips again with his mouth, more court cases, Tonga explosion exposed and students expose adults
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vt1t7k-1.21.22-the-white-house-day-of-days-the-ds-blunders-caught-on-tape-go-time-.html
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