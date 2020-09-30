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The Time Shift Is Already Here...Vaccine = ABOMINATION OF DESOLATION & Tattoo = THE MARK...& TRANSFIGURATION COMES!! (RE-RECORDED)
Grafted In The Vine
Grafted In The Vine
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69 views • September 30, 2020
Dream: YAHWEH IS ABOUT TO DO A NEW THING THAT WE DIDN'T SEE COMING!; Shift Change
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iPExJkxZBTU

Dream: After Firing Season Comes Shift Change
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x759hpANNa0&;t=2s

Daughter's Dream of a MAJOR SHIFT CHANGE COMING!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=50LmIcl9JWw&;t=7s

WHAT HAS REMAINED HIDDEN IS ABOUT TO BE REVEALED!!
https://iamcallingyounow.blogspot.com

Can YOU handle the TRUTH?!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LTRugZuURn0&;t=2s

Final M87 Event Horizon Video - They Are Suppressing The Time Shift! Next Time Shift Is RAPTURE!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W-p4JsxzIwM

Next-Generation Nonsurgical Neurotechnology
https://www.darpa.mil/program/next-generation-nonsurgical-neurotechnology

Garden of Eden - Garden of Time
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pl3F1BXxIFM

Is Sansibar the Wilderness Mentioned in Rev 12?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YWb97hHJlk8

THE US MILITARY WANTS ACCESS TO SPACEX’S SATELLITE CONSTELLATION
https://futurism.com/the-byte/us-military-access-spacex-satellite-constellation

US Space Force deploys to vast new frontier: Arabian Desert
https://www.khaleejtimes.com/region/qatar/us-space-force-deploys-to-vast-new-frontier-arabian-desert

NASA AND THE US SPACE FORCE ARE OFFICIALLY TEAMING UP
https://futurism.com/the-byte/nasa-space-force-planetary-defense

SPACE-BOUND COSMONAUT: IF I MEET ALIENS, I WILL BE NICE TO THEM
https://futurism.com/the-byte/cosmonaut-meet-aliens-nice

LIFE MAY HAVE HOPPED FROM EARTH TO VENUS ON ASTEROID, SCIENTISTS SAY
https://futurism.com/the-byte/life-hopped-from-earth-venus-asteroids

EARTH APPEARS TO BE CAPTURING A TINY NEW MOON
https://futurism.com/the-byte/earth-capturing-tiny-new-moon
_____________________________________

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TEAMJESUS222.COM
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BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
Keywords
tribulationtransformationthe holy spiritsanctificationthe fatherthe sontransfigurationrefining as silver
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