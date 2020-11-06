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Trump’s Nuclear Option to Stop Dems Slow-Walking Election Until 20th Amendment Kicks In
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111 views • November 06, 2020
Nov 6, 2020
The David Knight Show
With the 20th Amendment creating a hard deadline for resolution of the election, a slow-walk through courts to Supreme Court would allow Pelosi to appoint president if there’s no resolution by Jan 20, 2021. Richard Proctor, BathroomEconomics.com, on Trump’s nuclear option.
Source: https://banned.video/watch?id=5fa5aa78b12beb1ca2cc878c
This is the full article from Dr Cowan's website.
https://drtomcowan.com/only-poisoned-monkey-kidney-cells-grew-the-virus/
The David Knight Show
With the 20th Amendment creating a hard deadline for resolution of the election, a slow-walk through courts to Supreme Court would allow Pelosi to appoint president if there’s no resolution by Jan 20, 2021. Richard Proctor, BathroomEconomics.com, on Trump’s nuclear option.
Source: https://banned.video/watch?id=5fa5aa78b12beb1ca2cc878c
This is the full article from Dr Cowan's website.
https://drtomcowan.com/only-poisoned-monkey-kidney-cells-grew-the-virus/
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