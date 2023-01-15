The Eternal New is a more accurate truth than is being in the now..Being in the Now is illusive, and in actuality a nonsense statement. It's impossible.

However, we can become connected to all we are at any given time and in fact should do our best to keep that connection clear of ego chatter. No matter what we are doing and no matter who we are with.

This video makes that more clear.

Thanks to IRIS Earthquake science for cover image https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T9QwiBFN9gI









