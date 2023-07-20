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Pfizer's Manufacturing Facility in Rocky Mount, NC Was Hit By an EF-2 Tornado Today. 50,000 pallets of product were destroyed by the damage.👋
The Wrath of God!!!!
Further Info:
https://www.usnews.com/news/us/articles/2023-07-19/pfizer-plant-in-north-carolina-damaged-by-tornado
Source @David Avocado Wolfe