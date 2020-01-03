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Amightywind Prophecy 27 YAHUSHUA Will Return ona Sabbath! Arise Women Apostles and Prophets !
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20 views • January 03, 2020
This is Prophecy 27 given to Prophet Elisabeth Elijah (Elisheva Eliyahu)
Index of Prophecies given to Elisabeth Sherrie Elijah : http://www.amightywind.com/prophecy/i...
Prophecy 27: http://www.amightywind.com/prophecy/p...
Prophecy Extracts: "I, YAHUSHUA, am returning on a Sabbath, you know not which one. Come forth MY Women Apostles and Prophets! Arise NOW! No longer let anyone tell you I have not called you to be Prophets and Apostles, Teachers, Evangelists or Pastors! I am the Potter you are the Clay. Why will you listen to man or those with the spirit of Pharisees?" (...)
You shall join with the men with the same calling. Yet, those that refuse to acknowledge you leave them to ME. Argue not with those with deaf ears that mean well, and yet have done much harm to those women who are told they cannot have a calling of apostle, even the one writing was discouraged and told this. She said, "Oh well, I shall continue doing what I am called to do, by whatever name you call it". Yet the man that tells her this was deceived by another voice, not MY voice. He must REPENT for doing so. Will you be ready? YAHUSHUA IS COMING BACK ON A SABBATH! Tell all who will hear, expect them all not to believe. This is not your problem, but their problem. You are but to obey. (...)
MY Apostle that men reject as an Apostle, knows MY voice and writes what she hears. Other women I have called Apostles and they have been told they cannot be used in this office, but I say unto you as I told this apostle, this is not for men to determine, how I use MY handmaidens is MY business alone. They are MY clay and I alone mold them and try them through the fire of their trials the way I so choose. Who is a man to say what I, YAHUVEH, can do and cannot do. Many men have been deceived as they underestimate the Spirits like David's, I have put inside MY handmaidens. (...)
You MY Children say you want MY perfect will? Do you really? Will you really give ME one day a week? The Sabbath, Friday sunset until Saturday sunset you are to rest in ME, rejoice in ME, learn of ME. Lay aside your work and instead do only MY work, if any work is to be done. Pray and I will show you what to do and what not to do. I am a God of perfect balance. I abhor anything unbalanced. Even the Sabbath must be kept in balance! This is a day of rejoicing in ME, not a curse; this is a day to be a blessing unto you a day not to be dreaded but to be looked forward to. The Sabbath is not a day of bondage but a day of liberty in I, YAHUSHUA! MY disciples and I are an example of what to do on the Sabbath. Learn this not from the Pharisee's that say this is a day to be in bondage. That say this is a day to suffer. Yea, I say great will be your blessings for observing MY Sabbath day and keeping it Holy.
THIS IS THE DAY I WILL COME AGAIN! Yes, I said keep the Sabbath from this day forward for those who claim to be MY Bride! Get ready for your Bridegroom doth come and will arrive on a Sabbath. You know not which one. But those not waiting for me on the SABBATH will MISS ME. Yea, I say again, as MY coming to earth draws closer, on this day let ME be in your thoughts, words, and deeds. Enjoy this day with ME. Can you not forsake your pleasures of the world for ME one day a week? Practice this now. The time is coming when the evil ones will take note who is really MINE and who is not really MINE. They will know by the MARK of whether you observe and keep MY laws. They will forbid you to gather on the Sabbath or acknowledge this day is the Sabbath. Remember Friday Sunset until Saturday sunset. This is the SABBATH. Keep it HOLY and a day for you and I to cuddle and get to know one another. You are MY beloved. Those who do this will know blessings unlike any you have known before." (...)
Amightywind.com Messianic Jewish Ministry
Index of Prophecies given to Elisabeth Sherrie Elijah : http://www.amightywind.com/prophecy/i...
Prophecy 27: http://www.amightywind.com/prophecy/p...
Prophecy Extracts: "I, YAHUSHUA, am returning on a Sabbath, you know not which one. Come forth MY Women Apostles and Prophets! Arise NOW! No longer let anyone tell you I have not called you to be Prophets and Apostles, Teachers, Evangelists or Pastors! I am the Potter you are the Clay. Why will you listen to man or those with the spirit of Pharisees?" (...)
You shall join with the men with the same calling. Yet, those that refuse to acknowledge you leave them to ME. Argue not with those with deaf ears that mean well, and yet have done much harm to those women who are told they cannot have a calling of apostle, even the one writing was discouraged and told this. She said, "Oh well, I shall continue doing what I am called to do, by whatever name you call it". Yet the man that tells her this was deceived by another voice, not MY voice. He must REPENT for doing so. Will you be ready? YAHUSHUA IS COMING BACK ON A SABBATH! Tell all who will hear, expect them all not to believe. This is not your problem, but their problem. You are but to obey. (...)
MY Apostle that men reject as an Apostle, knows MY voice and writes what she hears. Other women I have called Apostles and they have been told they cannot be used in this office, but I say unto you as I told this apostle, this is not for men to determine, how I use MY handmaidens is MY business alone. They are MY clay and I alone mold them and try them through the fire of their trials the way I so choose. Who is a man to say what I, YAHUVEH, can do and cannot do. Many men have been deceived as they underestimate the Spirits like David's, I have put inside MY handmaidens. (...)
You MY Children say you want MY perfect will? Do you really? Will you really give ME one day a week? The Sabbath, Friday sunset until Saturday sunset you are to rest in ME, rejoice in ME, learn of ME. Lay aside your work and instead do only MY work, if any work is to be done. Pray and I will show you what to do and what not to do. I am a God of perfect balance. I abhor anything unbalanced. Even the Sabbath must be kept in balance! This is a day of rejoicing in ME, not a curse; this is a day to be a blessing unto you a day not to be dreaded but to be looked forward to. The Sabbath is not a day of bondage but a day of liberty in I, YAHUSHUA! MY disciples and I are an example of what to do on the Sabbath. Learn this not from the Pharisee's that say this is a day to be in bondage. That say this is a day to suffer. Yea, I say great will be your blessings for observing MY Sabbath day and keeping it Holy.
THIS IS THE DAY I WILL COME AGAIN! Yes, I said keep the Sabbath from this day forward for those who claim to be MY Bride! Get ready for your Bridegroom doth come and will arrive on a Sabbath. You know not which one. But those not waiting for me on the SABBATH will MISS ME. Yea, I say again, as MY coming to earth draws closer, on this day let ME be in your thoughts, words, and deeds. Enjoy this day with ME. Can you not forsake your pleasures of the world for ME one day a week? Practice this now. The time is coming when the evil ones will take note who is really MINE and who is not really MINE. They will know by the MARK of whether you observe and keep MY laws. They will forbid you to gather on the Sabbath or acknowledge this day is the Sabbath. Remember Friday Sunset until Saturday sunset. This is the SABBATH. Keep it HOLY and a day for you and I to cuddle and get to know one another. You are MY beloved. Those who do this will know blessings unlike any you have known before." (...)
Amightywind.com Messianic Jewish Ministry
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