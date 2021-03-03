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We Tried Our Best To Warn Them #coronavaccine #covid #covidvaccine
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551 views • March 03, 2021
Corona Vaccine Video with Dr. Carrie Made
https://www.bitchute.com/video/McmOKuvD4r5J/
Covid Vaccine
COVID-19 and The Mark of the Beast
https://academiclogos.wpengine.com/covid-19-and-the-mark-of-the-beast/
Why does the Moderna vaccine contain Luciferin?!
https://stateofthenation.co/?p=41358
SmallPox Lecture Dr. Suzanne Humphries MD
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5oot0HUqMcs
The Smallpox Vaccine Was No Silver Bullet
https://thevaccinereaction.org/2017/06/the-smallpox-vaccine-was-no-silver-bullet/
Leicester and smallpox: the Leicester method
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1082657/
LESSONS OF THE SMALL-POX EPIDEMIC AT LEICESTER—1892-94
http://whale.to/vaccines/biggs_ch_78.html
Compulsory Vaccination: History Repeating? (Part 1: England)
http://theothersideofvaccines.com/tag/smallpox/
5 Historical Vaccine Scandals (SmallPox)
https://globalfreedommovement.org/5-historical-vaccine-scandals-suppressed/
Spanish Flu
The 1918 Influenza Epidemic Was a Vaccine - Caused Disease
Very few people realize that the worst epidemic ever to hit America, the Spanish Influenza of 1918 was the aftereffect of the massive nation-wide vaccine campaign. The doctors told the people that the disease was caused by germs. Viruses were not known at that time or they would have been blamed. Germs. bacteria and viruses, along with bacilli and a few other invisible organisms are the scapegoats that the doctors like to blame for the things they do not understand. If the doctor makes a wrong diagnosis and treatment and kills the patient, he can always blame it on the germs and say the patient didn't get an early diagnosis and come to him in time.
https://energyhealing.blogspot.com/2009/07/1918-influenza-epidemic-was-vaccine.html
VACCINES CAUSED 1918 “SPANISH FLU” WHICH KILLED MILLIONS
https://www.vaccinationinformationnetwork.com/vaccines-caused-1918-spanish-flu-which-killed-millions/
Did a Military Experimental Vaccine in 1918 Kill 50-100 Million People Blamed as “Spanish Flu”?
https://vaccineimpact.com/2018/did-military-experimental-vaccine-in-1918-kill-50-100-million-people-blamed-as-spanish-flu/
Yale Study To Manipulate people into taking Covid Vaccine
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=4484561108235637
They"ve Killed God I can't feel God Anymore...My Soul Is Dead
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/they-ve-killed-god-i-can-t-feel-god-my-soul-is-dead-astrazeneca-halts-covid-19-vaccine-trials-after-second-volunteer-develops-neurological-problems
Dead Microbiologists
https://prepareforchange.net/2016/02/20/list-of-over-100-dead-microbiologists/
Cutter Incident
The Cutter Incident How America's First Polio Vaccine Led to a Growing Vaccine Crisis
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1383764/
Swine flu Fraud 1976
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8elE7Ct1jWw
60 Million Pound Payout over Swine Flu Vaccine
https://www.ibtimes.co.uk/brain-damaged-uk-victims-swine-flu-vaccine-get-60-million-compensation-1438572?fbclid=IwAR0_yrYbXeElPEfFglUBEYXNzbdMnxo_LJ4yfophPNlOalC966qHNnhJLrY
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https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5ahYjMDI0rtMNZn-kPZtNQ
https://www.bitchute.com/video/McmOKuvD4r5J/
Covid Vaccine
COVID-19 and The Mark of the Beast
https://academiclogos.wpengine.com/covid-19-and-the-mark-of-the-beast/
Why does the Moderna vaccine contain Luciferin?!
https://stateofthenation.co/?p=41358
SmallPox Lecture Dr. Suzanne Humphries MD
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5oot0HUqMcs
The Smallpox Vaccine Was No Silver Bullet
https://thevaccinereaction.org/2017/06/the-smallpox-vaccine-was-no-silver-bullet/
Leicester and smallpox: the Leicester method
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1082657/
LESSONS OF THE SMALL-POX EPIDEMIC AT LEICESTER—1892-94
http://whale.to/vaccines/biggs_ch_78.html
Compulsory Vaccination: History Repeating? (Part 1: England)
http://theothersideofvaccines.com/tag/smallpox/
5 Historical Vaccine Scandals (SmallPox)
https://globalfreedommovement.org/5-historical-vaccine-scandals-suppressed/
Spanish Flu
The 1918 Influenza Epidemic Was a Vaccine - Caused Disease
Very few people realize that the worst epidemic ever to hit America, the Spanish Influenza of 1918 was the aftereffect of the massive nation-wide vaccine campaign. The doctors told the people that the disease was caused by germs. Viruses were not known at that time or they would have been blamed. Germs. bacteria and viruses, along with bacilli and a few other invisible organisms are the scapegoats that the doctors like to blame for the things they do not understand. If the doctor makes a wrong diagnosis and treatment and kills the patient, he can always blame it on the germs and say the patient didn't get an early diagnosis and come to him in time.
https://energyhealing.blogspot.com/2009/07/1918-influenza-epidemic-was-vaccine.html
VACCINES CAUSED 1918 “SPANISH FLU” WHICH KILLED MILLIONS
https://www.vaccinationinformationnetwork.com/vaccines-caused-1918-spanish-flu-which-killed-millions/
Did a Military Experimental Vaccine in 1918 Kill 50-100 Million People Blamed as “Spanish Flu”?
https://vaccineimpact.com/2018/did-military-experimental-vaccine-in-1918-kill-50-100-million-people-blamed-as-spanish-flu/
Yale Study To Manipulate people into taking Covid Vaccine
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=4484561108235637
They"ve Killed God I can't feel God Anymore...My Soul Is Dead
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/they-ve-killed-god-i-can-t-feel-god-my-soul-is-dead-astrazeneca-halts-covid-19-vaccine-trials-after-second-volunteer-develops-neurological-problems
Dead Microbiologists
https://prepareforchange.net/2016/02/20/list-of-over-100-dead-microbiologists/
Cutter Incident
The Cutter Incident How America's First Polio Vaccine Led to a Growing Vaccine Crisis
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1383764/
Swine flu Fraud 1976
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8elE7Ct1jWw
60 Million Pound Payout over Swine Flu Vaccine
https://www.ibtimes.co.uk/brain-damaged-uk-victims-swine-flu-vaccine-get-60-million-compensation-1438572?fbclid=IwAR0_yrYbXeElPEfFglUBEYXNzbdMnxo_LJ4yfophPNlOalC966qHNnhJLrY
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Truther Talk
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Social Media
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TrutherTalk/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TrutherTalk
Twitter:@truthertalk
Listen to our archived podcast episodes
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/user-820574312
Parler: @realtruthertalk
BUY
Purchase Conspiracy Realism 101 Course Here
https://conspiracy-realism-101.teachable.com/
Purchase Merchandise
https://www.truthertalk.com/shop-2
MUSIC CHANNEL
Beavi: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtrYFBZfgXO0l4nnx7TfP1Q
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