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Gary Null and Sherell in NYC kitchen. Mushroom appetizer, 5 desserts including wheat-free pineapple upside down cake
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151 views • March 09, 2022
Sherelll delivers. Complete walkthrough of each recipe, and there are 10, maybe more.
First recipe recap starts 7:09in; last recipe is the oatmeal cookies which starts 27min in, in between is a complete meal and enough desserts that there is a healthy treat for everyone. Gary is in and out of the shoot with food information.
First recipe recap starts 7:09in; last recipe is the oatmeal cookies which starts 27min in, in between is a complete meal and enough desserts that there is a healthy treat for everyone. Gary is in and out of the shoot with food information.
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