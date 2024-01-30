Kevin J Johnston is Pissed off ! Why he Left Canada , Fed up with Canada !, politicians on the hook for murder

To Watch us live Every Saturday 5 pm Pacific Time ! and call in and Participate follow us here

FinTRAC Involvement: Kevin discussed the involvement of FinTRAC (Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada) in tracking crypto transactions, especially after the FTX Scandal. He emphasized that Kevin O'Leary is cooperating with FinTRAC and buying up crypto exchanges in Canada.





Crypto Regulations: The conversation highlighted concerns about the increasing regulation of cryptocurrency transactions and how it might affect individual investors. There was a mention of Kevin O'Leary's involvement in Wonderfly and Coinberry.





Kevin J. Johnston's Relocation Business: Kevin mentioned his business helping people relocate from Canada to Costa Rica, emphasizing the freedom of speech and lack of stress he experiences in his new environment.





Canada's Political and Social Issues: Kevin expressed frustration with the state of affairs in Canada, criticizing weak male leaders, the legal system, and the overall political climate. He suggested that the government is trying to prevent Canadians from having a good time.





Contempt of Court Charges: Kevin briefly mentioned his legal battles, including a seven-year-long dispute with a lawyer over a contempt of court charge for calling him fat.





Violence and Political Overthrow: Kevin touched upon the incident in Edmonton where a person entered City Hall fully armed, highlighting the growing frustration and anger among people. He expressed that he's not encouraging violence but suggested that politicians might face consequences for their actions.





Predictions for Politicians: Kevin predicted that politicians may face increased challenges and potential violence due to people's growing frustration and anger. He suggested that the political class may be held accountable for their actions.





