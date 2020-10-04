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U.S. HEALTH LEADERS IGNORE THE SCIENCE
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74 views • October 04, 2020
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U.S. HEALTH LEADERS IGNORE THE SCIENCE
As the CDC director over-promises on masks using little science to back his claim, Del aligns, once again, with #COVID19 task force adviser & Stanford University luminary, Dr. Scott Atlas, who won’t stop spewing actual science at every press conference he can get his hands on.
U.S. HEALTH LEADERS IGNORE THE SCIENCE
As the CDC director over-promises on masks using little science to back his claim, Del aligns, once again, with #COVID19 task force adviser & Stanford University luminary, Dr. Scott Atlas, who won’t stop spewing actual science at every press conference he can get his hands on.
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