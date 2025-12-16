RICHI Self-Cleaning Magnetic Separator for Feed & Pellet Production Lines

The RICHI Self-Cleaning Magnetic Separator is designed to efficiently remove iron and metal impurities from raw materials during feed and pellet production. Installed before grinding or pelleting, it protects key equipment, reduces downtime, and ensures stable, safe operation of the entire production line.

With an automatic self-cleaning system, this magnetic separator continuously discharges collected metal without manual intervention, making it ideal for animal feed, fish feed, biomass pellet, and organic fertilizer processing plants. Its strong magnetic force, compact structure, and reliable performance help improve product quality while extending equipment service life.

🌐 Website: https://richipelletizer.com/

📧 Email: [email protected]

📞 Tel/WhatsApp/Wechat: +86 15238494867