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What A Difference A Day Makes – Large portion of Society is so F*cked
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210 views • February 16, 2022
It’s all about a DEADLY virus – remember – nothing else. - .
Pervert a 5 year old ‘s mind into gender fuckery and to fuck someone 10 times their age and the “police” will not only protect you but march with you.
Apparently this is what moral, sane people want ?
Pervert a 5 year old ‘s mind into gender fuckery and to fuck someone 10 times their age and the “police” will not only protect you but march with you.
Apparently this is what moral, sane people want ?
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